Tyler Perry to help family of single mom killed outside Georgia bank

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – After the heartbreaking story of a single mother of four who was shot to death in Georgia caught the attention of actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, the Hollywood mogul reached out to help.

Police believe 45-year-old Tynesha Evans’ boyfriend, 58-year-old Othniel Inniss, killed her Saturday morning at a bank near Atlanta.

“She was an author, mother, visionary and she worked for Ciox Health,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page the set up for the single mother on Sunday. They wrote that Evans was the sole breadwinner in the family and that they were raising funds to pay for her funeral and “to not be homeless in a few weeks.”

WSB-TV reports that Tyler Perry heard the family’s story, called Turner’s daughter Shakemia and offered to fly her mother’s body back to her home state of Wisconsin to be buried.

Perry also said he would pay the tuition of one of Evans’ daughters, Sharadiant Turner, so the freshman wouldn’t have to drop out of her courses at Atlanta’s Spelman College.

“I’m going to do what she wanted me to do. She started me on math and now I’m going to get to graduate with a mathematics degree from Spelman College without debt, it means everything,” she told WSB.

The family was reportedly going through a tough time financially and were close to being evicted from their apartment building. Two of her children are still minors, according to the GoFundMe page.

On Tuesday, WSB-TV reported that the family won’t be forced out of the unit after Perry offered to help cover their rent.

Inniss faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.