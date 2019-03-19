Teen shot and killed on East St. Louis MetroLink platform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS -An 18-year-old was shot and killed Monday night at the "Fifth and Missouri" Metrolink Station in East St. Louis.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooter and victim were both on a westbound train just before 11:00 p.m.

It's unclear if or how the suspect and the victim knew each other. Investigators know both exited the at the 5th and Missouri stop.

The victim was taken to St. Louis University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The St. Louis Major Case Squad has been called in to investigate.