St. Louis man charged in Lewis Place murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 19-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 35-year-old.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred Sunday, March 17, at 9:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Enright Avenue.

Police found the victim, identified as Richard Kladky, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Kladky was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, Collin Aubuchon, was taken into custody.

Prosecutors charged Aubuchon with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.