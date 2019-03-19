Police shoot 61-year-old after threatening wife, demanding cops kill him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City police shot a 61-year-old man Tuesday morning after the man threatened his wife and later demanded law enforcement kill him.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident began around 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Hanley Road. A woman called police and said her husband had armed himself with a shotgun and was making threatening statements.

When officers arrived at the home, they safely got the woman out of the residence.

The man in the home told police he wanted to kill himself or get the officers to kill him. As police retreated to a safer location in the house, the man exited his bedroom with a long gun and put the weapon in his mouth.

The man took the gun from his mouth, told officers, “you are going to have to kill me,” and then pointed the gun at them.

A 26-year-old University City police officer fired three rounds, striking the man twice – once in the leg and once in the chest.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one else was injured during the incident.