Off-duty officer watching Fox 2 News is credited with police chase arrests

DUPO, Ill. – Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith is crediting his off-duty officer and Fox 2 News in the Morning for the capture of two teens who led police on a morning rush hour chase.

Starting after 7 a.m., you could see the police chase from the Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter.

The suspects, ages 16 and 18, were driving a car that had been reported stolen from Maryland Heights. Police tried to pull them over after a reported home invasion in Cahokia.

Chief Smith said he and one of his off-duty officers joined in the chase but thought they lost suspects after crossing the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

“At about Lindbergh, we terminated the pursuit due to traffic, at which time we turned off our lights and sirens and just kind of fell back,” he said.

That’s when Chief Smith said another of his off-duty officers got on the Illinois State Police radio system. He was watching what we could see from SkyFOX.

“My off-duty Sgt. Ryan Corbin got on the radio and started playing out where the suspect vehicle was at based on watching Fox 2 News,” Smith said. “I actually thought he was in the area assisting us, even though he’s off-duty, and when he said they’re passing the Golden Corral, I knew the Golden Corral was right up the road and I could get back to them.”

Chief Smith said his officer provided the play-by-play as the suspects ran out of gas and took off through backyards in south St. Louis County.

You could see Chief Smith arrest one of the suspects from SkyFOX.

“If it wasn’t for Fox 2, I don’t think these suspects would’ve been taken into custody as quick or if at all,” he said.

Neighbors described seeing the action come right up to their doorsteps.

“It was something to watch this morning but I’m glad the police did their job and got them,” said resident Michael Tripp.