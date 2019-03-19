× MU police officer terminated after blackface photo discovered

COLUMBIA, MO— On Tuesday, University of Missouri officials fired an MU Police after the school verified a photo of the man in blackface.

Officer Marcus Collins acknowledged that he was the person in the picture and that it was taken prior to his employment with the police department.

In a new release, MU Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright said, “This type of behavior is not tolerated at Mizzou, and we understand how this impacts our entire community profoundly. Racism, hate, and insensitive behavior have no place on our campus. We are committed to our values of respect, responsibility, discovery, and excellence, and to making our campus a place where everyone feels welcome and protected.”