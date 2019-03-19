× Army Corp. of Engineers awards $712 million NGA contract

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers Tuesday awarded the construction contract for the new western National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to a joint venture headed by McCarty HITT – Next NGA of Rock Hill, Missouri. The project is expected to cost around 712 million dollars and be completed in April of 2023.

The contract to design and build the facility will be overseen by the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers out of the Kansas City District office, along with the NGA and U.S. Air Force.

The project will represent the largest federal project in the history of St. Louis. The site will be located at the corner of Jefferson and Cass comprising 97-acres in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. Office space at the facility will occupy over 700,000 square feet featuring t parking garages, visitor center, remote inspection facility, and access control points.