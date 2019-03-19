A Detroit man accidentally shot himself while trying to kill a cockroach, but it didn’t happen how you think.

DETROIT – A Detroit man accidentally shot himself in the foot while trying to kill a cockroach, but trust us – it didn’t happen how you think it did.

According to WDIV, the man, who uses a wheelchair, reportedly threw his shoe across the room at the pest.

Inside his shoe? A revolver that reportedly discharged into the man’s foot when it hit the ground.

There’s no word on the man’s condition at this time.

