23-year-old charged in murder of Edwardsville couple

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old Collinsville man in connection with the murder of an elderly Edwardsville couple.

Edwardsville police found the bodies of 79-year-old Michael Ladd and 68-year-old Dr. Lois Ladd inside their home in the 800 block of N. Kansas shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Monday. They had been stabbed to death.

On Sunday, Zachary Capers was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident. Investigators tied Capers to the murders shortly thereafter.

Capers was charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said the two additional murder charges provide them with flexibility in the trial.

Investigators said they had no evidence Capers knew the Ladds.

Anyone with information on Capers’ background is asked to contact the Major Case Squad.