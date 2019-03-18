Watch video replay: Nancy Pelosi in Ferguson for event with local lawmakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be working with local lawmakers in Ferguson Monday. Pelosi joined Congressman Lacy Clay for an event at the Urban League Empowerment Center.

Community leaders, as well as local and state elected officials, are pushing for final congressional approval for two bills: the "For The People Act of 2019" and "The Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019."

Both landmarks bills are part of Speaker Pelosi’s push to for ethics and government transparency. Congressman Clay is a proud co-sponsor of both measures.