ROLLA, MO – The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public’s help to ID suspect in the burglary of a store in the 600 block of South Bishop. Police say the suspect is wanted for the theft of several vapor smoking devices from the store.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re urged to call the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213 or the confidential tip line at 573-364-0111.