Nancy Pelosi headed to Ferguson as she pushes to restore government ethics

FERGUSON, Mo. - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be working with local lawmakers in Ferguson Monday. Pelosi will join Congressman Lacy Clay for an event at the Urban League Empowerment Center.

They will join with community leaders and local & state elected officials to push for final congressional approval for two bills; The "For The People Act of 2019" and "The Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019".

Both landmarks bills are part of Speaker Pelosi’ push to restore ethics and transparency in the government as she fights to restore voting rights and push back against wide-spread voter suppression.

Congressman Clay is a proud co-sponsor of both measures.