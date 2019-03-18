× MoDOT I-44 bridge work beginning this week will last through December

ST. LOUIS – Drivers who use I-44 should be aware of some new lane restrictions starting March 18.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to work to replace six bridges this year over Interstate 44 between Kingshighway and 39th Street.

On Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., crews will close one lane on eastbound I-44 to restripe eastbound I-44 for three lanes. The works continue every night this week.

Next week, crews will start the second year of a construction project to update several bridges on I-44 in St. Louis City between Kingshighway and Grand.

This work replaces interstate bridges at Kingshighway, Thurman and 39th Street and when it re-opens the Vandeventer ramp will close.

MoDOT says drivers should expect lane shifts and closures through December 2019.

2/2 This 44 work replaces interstate bridges at Kingshighway, Thurman and 39th Street and rehabilitates interstate bridges over Vandeventer, Tower Grove and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. More work continues Saturday. Check https://t.co/lmjaZ1RWWS for the latest @fox2now — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) March 18, 2019