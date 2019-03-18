Marvel at St. Louis architecture with the Landmarks Association’s walking tours

Posted 12:28 pm, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27PM, March 18, 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Landmarks Association is celebrating its 15th season of historic downtown walking tours. Beverly Hacker, the Landmarks Tour coordinator, stopped by to detail the tour information.

Starting April 6 and continuing until October, the Landmarks Association will host two tours every Saturday at 10 a.m. The tours last about two and a half hours, and they depart rain or shine. Tour-goers can choose between a tour of East and West parts of downtown St. Louis.

Areas covered include the historic financial district and the historic civil district.

Tickets are $10—free for children under 12—and can be purchased at landmarkstours-stl.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.