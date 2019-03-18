Major Case Squad investigating murder of Edwardsville elderly couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have been called to assist the Edwardsville Police Department with the murder of an elderly couple.

According to Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven, the crime occurred near a wooded area in the 800 block of N. Kansas and was closed off to traffic. The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The victims were identified as 79-year-old Michael Ladd and 68-year-old Dr. Lois Ladd.

Jeff Connor, chief deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said 30 investigators were working on the case.

Anyone with information on this case or recently saw the pair alive has been asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-306-1611. You can also contact them via an anonymous tip line at 618-692-7552.