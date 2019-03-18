× Highway Patrol to investigate officer involved shooting in Cuba MO

CUBA, MO – Shortly after 7:30 am Monday morning in Cuba Missouri, two city police officers fired upon an escaped prisoner. The shooting followed an investigation where the male prisoner was found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle parked on a school parking lot.

Officers questioned the man and the suspect was found to be in possession of numerous capsules of the suspected drugs: heroin, and fentanyl. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Cuba Police Department for further questioning. After questioning the suspect was walked outside to be transported the jail when he made his escape. An officer pursued the suspect on foot for a block when the suspect attempted to steal a running pick-up truck in a driveway. Another officer arriving on the scene blocked the truck in and the suspect rammed the police cruiser.

The officers fired upon the suspect fearing for their lives.

The suspect was secured and he was transported to a St. Louis hospital via a medical helicopter.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.