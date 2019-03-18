Flooding along the Missouri River causing long delays for Amtrak passengers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Flooding along the Missouri River is causing long delays for Amtrak passengers.

According to Amtrak, all the Missouri River Runner trains will be canceled Monday. The service typically travels twice daily between Missouri's two metropolitan areas.

Greg London of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that one levee broke Thursday along the Platte River, and another broke Saturday. He estimates that up to 400 houses and cabins in the area known as Hanson's Lake are damaged, including many that are completely submerged. Another 100 or so homes are damaged elsewhere in the county.

The area is near where the Platte and Missouri rivers converge. A Missouri River levee nearby also breached on Thursday.