Early morning fire leaves Troy home damaged

TROY, Ill. – A Troy home on the 300 Block of East Cherry Street caught fire early Monday morning.

Troy Police Department officers responded first to the alarm at 1:57 a.m. They safely assisted everyone out of the home and alerted neighbors of the incident. No one was injured.

When the Lincoln County Fire Protection District arrived, they put out the fire quickly. Firefighters limited the spread of the flames to the front porch and one room in the front of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.