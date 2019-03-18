Child dies after being struck by car in Central West End

ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old boy died Monday morning after he was hit by a car in the Central West End neighborhood.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Delamar and Sarah Street.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident and the child and was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where the 4140 block of Delmar at Sarah was blocked off to traffic for some time.

The investigation is ongoing, no word if charges will be made.

More details will be posted as this story develops.

