Bodies of local Army reservists killed in accident in Kuwait returned home

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – The bodies of two Army reservists returned home to the St. Louis-area Monday.

Sgt. Holli Bolinski and Spc. Jackson D. Johnson died March 5 as a result of a non-combat related incident. Bolinksi, 37, was from Pinckneyville, Illinois; Johnson, 20, was from Hillsboro.

An Army spokesperson said Bolinski, Johnson, and another Army reservist were in an SUV on a routine mission when it collided with a civilian water truck. Bolinski and Johnson were killed and the third soldier was hurt.

All three soldiers were assigned to 657th Transportation Company, 419th Transportation Battalion, 103d Sustainment Command, out of Mount Vernon, Illinois.

The bodies of both Bolinski and Johnson arrived last Thursday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

From there, Bolinski’s body arrived at Scott Air Force Base on Monday afternoon. Johnson’s body arrived at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport earlier in the day.

The Air Force carried out what's called a “dignified transfer.” Dozens of military personnel and civilians lined the streets of the base to witness the arrival. And dozens of cars and motorcycles with the patriot guard were in the procession to take her remains to Pinckneyville.

Both soldiers are being remembered as heroes who had caring hearts and put others first.

Visitation for Sgt. Bolinski will be Wednesday at St. Bruno Catholic Church in Pinckneyville. Her funeral mass will be at the church the following morning.

Visitation for Specialist Johnson will be Tuesday and Wednesday at Kutis Funeral Home on Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at Kutis.