10-year-old snags two large paddlefish in Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – A 10-year-old southwest Missouri boy will qualify as a “master angler” in the state after catching two large paddlefish in Lake of the Ozarks.

Joshua Ballard of Strafford and his father were snagging in the Niangua Arm of Lake of the Ozarks this past weekend when the boy caught his first two paddlefish!

One of the paddlefish weighed in at nearly 60 pounds.

The Missouri Department of Conservation recognizes master anglers who make particularly memorable catches in the state. To qualify as a master angler, the fish must meet certain length and weight criteria. For paddlefish, the criteria is 42 inches in length and 50 pounds.

The state record for a paddlefish is 140 pounds, 9 ounces and was set in March 2015.