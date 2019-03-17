Texas woman gives birth to sextuplets in nine minutes

HOUSTON, Texas – One Texas family grew by six Friday – and it happened in under ten minutes.

Thelma Chiaka delivered sextuplets at the Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

She gave birth to two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls; delivering the babies only took 9 minutes. According to the hospital, the odds of sextuplets are one in 4.7 billion.

The babies were born at weights ranging from one pound, 12 ounces to two pounds, 14 ounces.

According to the hospital, they are in stable condition and will continue to receive care in the hospital’s advanced neonatal intensive care unit.