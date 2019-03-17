She lost her mother before her wedding but received this heartfelt hidden message on her shoes.

LEICESTERSHIRE, England — A bride-to-be received a special wedding gift from her mother who passed away from cancer.

According to Fox News, 38-year-old Emma got engaged in 2016 and hoped her mother would be beside her on her big day.

Unfortunately, Emma’s mother was battling terminal lung cancer and passed away in 2017, long before her daughter’s wedding day.

Emma, who is set to get married in August, was “blown away” when she received a special gift in the mail last week.

It was a pair of pink suede wedding heels that had been paid for by her mother before she passed. However, what made this pair of shoes so special was the “secret message” inscribed in the soles.

“Wanted you to have a gift from me on your wedding day. Your wedding shoes are my gift to you. Hope you have a magical day. Lots and lots of love and big hugs, MUM xxxx,” the note read.

Emma was instantly overwhelmed with emotion.

“I started to cry… I was just absolutely in bits. I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t talk,” she reportedly said. “It’s been so hard planning a wedding without having her with me, and I have had lots of tears.”

Emma told the news outlet that her fiancé, Richard, was also in on the surprise.

Emma’s mother had secretly contacted designer Amanda Weise at Lace and Love, a custom cobbler, and asked Weise to create the custom heel and keep it a secret from Emma until the shoes shipped out. Weise allegedly agreed.

“The shoes were a beautiful thing to be a part of. From designing them to match Emma’s requirements to making sure I could get a message from her mum to add to the soles was a lot of pressure,” Weise told Fox News, “Especially while keeping it secret from Emma that her mum had paid for them and we were adding the secret message from her. It was also very emotional knowing what these were going to mean to Emma so the pressure to get them right was even greater. I’m so proud to be able to give this gift to Emma and deliver what her mum wanted.”