Bond set at $1 million for Dariaz Higgins, father of Noelani Robinson

MILWAUKEE — The man accused of abducting 2-year-old Noelani Robinson and fatally shooting Sierra Robinson made his initial court appearance Sunday where is bond was set at $1 million.

Dariaz Higgins was arrested March 13. An Amber Alert had been issued for Noelani on March 11 after her mother was murdered, allegedly by Higgins, Noelani’s father.

After a six-day search, Noelani was found dead near Austin, Minnesota. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Noelani’s body was found wrapped in a blanket on a rural road. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined Noelani died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Noelani’s mother, Sierra Robinson, was a victim of human trafficking. Police said Higgins was Robinson’s pimp.