Suspect killed, Trooper shot in police pursuit from Glen Carbon IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEAR STAUNTON, IL – A police pursuit from Glen Carbon Illinois ends near Staunton Illinois with a suspect dead and Illinois State Trooper shot. The incident started in Glen Carbon around 3:45 pm after an armed carjacking in the area of a Sam's Club. Officers responding to the carjacking spotted the suspect vehicle and gave chase. The police pursuit went up I-55 north to Staunton Road where officers from the Illinois State Police and Staunton Police Department attempted the stop the vehicle, as the suspect tried to cross the center median and became stuck around 4 pm.

The suspect exited the vehicle and a foot chase ensued with the suspect firing at an Illinois State Trooper. The trooper was struck several times. He managed to return fire killing the suspect.

The trooper, 36, is an 11 year veteran of the Illinois State Police. He is expected to survive his gunshot wounds and is being treated at a regional hospital.

A spokesperson for Illinois State Police District 11 out of Collinsville tells Fox 2 that their district will lead the investigation, while Glen Carbon will investigate the carjacking.