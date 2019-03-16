× East St. Louis Flyers take Boys 3A Basketball State Championship in overtime

CHICAGO, IL – Saturday the East ST. Louis Flyers took the Boys 3A Basketball State Championship I Chicago. They defeated Chicago Bogan High 68-63 in overtime. This marked the first time that East St. Louis Senior High School Boys Basketball team has won a state championship.

East. St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks attended the game, “This was a remarkable win. We were on the edge of our seats as these young men and coaches demonstrated without a doubt, exactly why we are called the City of Champions!”