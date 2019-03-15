Scammers clone sheriff’s department’s number to solicit money from residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Scam artists who want your information and money are spoofing calls with the St. Charles County Sheriff's Department’s phone number.

The scammer tells the victim they will be arrested if they don't immediately pay fines for missed jury duty or outstanding warrant.

The victim is then told to buy a prepaid card and deposit the fine amount on the card. The scammer asks for the number on the back of the card. St. Charles County Sheriff Scott Lewis said at least 20 victims have shown up to the department to pay the phony fines.

"They show up here to make their appointment and we ask them if they gave them the number off the back of the card and they have and the money is gone at that point,” Lewis said. “I know one lady she was here a few months ago and she lost $5,000.”

Sheriff Lewis said law enforcement will never call you to demand money or arrange payment for a warrant. If you receive such a call, you’re encouraged to hang up and call your local police department.