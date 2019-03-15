Register for the American Lung Association’s 2019 Fight For Air Climb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – As we prepare to welcome spring next week, Fox 2 and News 11 are partnering with the American Lung Association to raise awareness of what you can do to cut back on air pollution and how to prevent lung disease.

You can do your part to raise money and help with awareness by joining the 11th annual Fight For Air Climb. Forty flights of stairs or 856 steps. Don't let age stop you. Last year, the youngest participant was 7 and the oldest was 81, and all levels do the climb

You can do it at your own pace, with rest stops at many levels. Over 1,100 people have already registered and they figure on another 200 before the event and they are on course to exceed their fundraising goal of $320,000. To register and for more information log on to www.action.lung.org.