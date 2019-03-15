Puppy finds owner’s missing wedding ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - A Belleville man is praising his dog for tracking down his missing wedding ring in his backyard.

Corey Fleming said he lost his wedding ring while doing yard work back in August. He said he searched the yard for hours but never found it. He eventually gave up searching and purchased a new wedding ring.

This week, the family's puppy discovered it. Fleming said Sunny was sniffing and exploring in the backyard when his wife saw him playing with something and she discovered it was his wedding ring.