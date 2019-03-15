Police: Suspect escapes after crashing into police cruiser during pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Investigators are trying to locate a suspect accused of breaking into cars and then leading police on a chase Friday morning.

Officers first tried to stop the suspect at the Red Roof in on Lackland Avenue in Maryland Heights.

The suspect then sped off hitting an officer's vehicle which led to a brief police pursuit on eastbound I-70 into north St. Louis.

The pursuit ended around 1:45 a.m., when the driver hit a parked car, then ran into a nearby bar on East Prairie Avenue at North Market Street.

Police evacuated the business but was unable to locate the suspect.

Officials have not released a description of the suspect who got away.