MERS Goodwill exec facing child abuse charge

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a St. Peters man for allegedly striking a child in his home, requiring medical attention.

According to a probable cause statement filed by St. Charles County police, the incident happened Saturday, March 9 in the 200 block of Addyston Parc Drive.

Police said Mark Kahrs struck the child with a Kindle tablet in the back of the head, grabbed the back of the child’s hoodie, and then hit her more than once with open hand strikes to the face.

When the child attempted to leave the home, Kahrs restrained her on the ground until police arrived.

The child suffered a serious nose bleed and ultimately later had to be treated by a responding paramedic. Police noted the child’s face and hair were soaked in blood.

Kahrs told officers he struck the child because she lied about having the tablet and he “lost it.”

Prosecutors charged Kahrs with a felony count of child abuse.

At present, Kahrs is the executive vice president of retail operations for MERS Goodwill.