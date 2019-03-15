× Man flees traffic stop, arrested after fighting with police

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – A Sparta, Illinois was jailed Friday after attempting to run away from police after a traffic stop and then fighting with an officer.

According to a spokesperson for the Caseyville Police Department, an officer was conducting a traffic stop when a man jumped from the passenger side of the vehicle. The officer chased after the individual on foot.

After catching up to the subject, a fight occurred between the officer and the suspect.

Police said the man struck the officer in the head during the struggle. The suspect continued to flee on foot as other officers arrived at the scene.

The original officer and a second officer caught up to the suspect and the man was finally apprehended.

The suspect, Jeffrey Dancy, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer causing injury. His bond was set at $150,000. He remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

The injured officer was hospitalized but later released. He’s expected to make a full recovery.