Bridgeton Walmart evacuated briefly after disturbance

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Walmart employees and shoppers were quickly evacuated Friday morning after a man was seen and heard causing a disturbance.

The incident happened at the Walmart store in the 11000 block of St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton just before 10:00 a.m.

According to the Bridgeton police department, the suspect took a knife and bb gun off the shelf and began yelling inside the store.

When police arrived they took the man into custody without incident.

They evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured, police say.