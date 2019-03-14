Francis Howell employee under investigation for inappropriate contact with student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — There is an ongoing investigation into allegations of an employee having inappropriate contact with a student at Francis Howell North High School.

St. Charles police learned of the accusations from a school resource officer around noon Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Francis Howell School District said it’s cooperating with law enforcement officials and added that the employee in question had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said the alleged incident did not happen at the school but in St. Charles.

The school district emphasized job applicants are required to clear a criminal background check and pass a check of the child abuse/neglect registry maintained by the Missouri Department of Social Services. Any applicant must also submit their fingerprints to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI.

A letter sent home to parents does not give any specific details about the incident.

Read the full letter sent home to parents here:

Dear FHN School Community,

The Francis Howell School District and local law enforcement officials are currently investigating allegations that a District employee had inappropriate contact with a Francis Howell North student. The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

FHSD will cooperate fully with authorities in completing their investigation but cannot provide more specific information regarding the individual or the investigation because the process involves confidential student and personnel matters that are closed by state and federal law. Once the investigation has been completed, the District and authorities will disclose any additional information that may be appropriate and permitted or required by law.

All FHSD job applicants are required to obtain a clear criminal records check and a clear check of the Child Abuse/Neglect Registry maintained by the Missouri Department of Social Services. As part of the criminal records check, any person seeking employment with the District submits fingerprints to be used by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. All candidates for employment are required to sign a release of liability authorizing prior employers, including school districts, to furnish any information about the applicant and the applicant’s work performance, including but not limited to discipline records and performance evaluations.

The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority of FHSD. The District has strict policies and regulations prohibiting inappropriate conduct toward students and/or staff, provides continuing training and monitoring regarding such policies, and always takes prompt and appropriate action upon receiving reports of any violation of those policies. Accordingly, all investigations and decisions, whether involving the current matter or any other, have been and will be made with the best interests of our students.

Sincerely,

Dr. Nathan Hostetler

Principal