Woman slips, falls into Missouri River while walking dog

EARTH CITY, Mo. – First responders with the Pattonville Fire Protection District successfully rescued a woman who fell into the Missouri River while walking their dog along a trail.

The incident occurred on the Riverwoods Park Trail in the 4200 block of Rider Trail North in Earth City.

The woman was on a paved trail when she slipped and fell into the river.

She snagged a root along the river and managed to dial 911. The St. Charles and St. Louis City fire departments located the woman in swift water and driftwood.

Pattonville firefighters launched an inflatable watercraft and got the woman to safety. Her injuries were not life-threatening.