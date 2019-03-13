Virginia woman arrested after allegedly crashing stolen Tesla

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Posted 3:00 pm, March 13, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Troopers said a woman who crashed a stolen Tesla on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning is facing a slew of charges.

Officials said the wreck happened on I-95 around 5:10 a.m.

That’s when troopers said 35-year-old Casey Vaughan, who was driving a 2018 red Tesla in the interstate’s left lane, tried to change lanes and rear-ended a Toyota SUV.

As a result, troopers said both vehicles lost control. The SUV flipped over, and the Tesla slammed into a guardrail.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

When Vaughan was released from the hospital, she was arrested and charged with one count each of felony larceny, drug possession, DUI and driving on a revoked license.

Vaughan is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

