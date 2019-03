Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Children living in underserved communities tend to have less access to early childhood education, particularly in literacy.

Ready Readers is fighting to change that. This local organization serves preschool-age children in low-income communities around the St. Louis region.

They were recently named one of the 10 national recipients of The UPS Store`s $100,000 Literacy Recognition Book Giveaway initiative.