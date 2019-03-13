St. Louis prosecutor calls warrant an intimidation act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is saying enough is enough and defending herself from what she calls attacks from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and its union.

Gardner says she wants to set the record straight about an on-going investigation that has nothing to do with her.

At present, a grand jury is conducting a perjury investigation into William Tisaby, whom the circuit attorney hired last year to investigate former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Gardner says St. Louis police and the special prosecutor in the case, Gerard Carmody, are attempting to tie her into the investigation.

The police department and Gardner’s office have not had the best relationship. The latest feud is over a search warrant issued Wednesday by Judge Michael Mullen regarding the Tisaby case.

Gardner appealed the warrant. But before a state appeals court could rule, St. Louis police and a lawyer for the special prosecutor removed Gardner’s email server.

The appeals court later issued a preliminary order stopping the warrant. The server was returned to Gardner an hour later.

Gardner says police and the special prosecutor are not playing by the rules and that the judge broke his own gag order in the case Wednesday.

Gardner is not a party in that case and can talk.

“It’s about intimidation,” she said. “It’s a night-riding. People know what that means, in terms of effecting this office.”

Gardner has vowed not to let what she says are "special relationships between police, the special prosecutor, and judge create a hostile situation in the city of St. Louis.”

She says a stack of the police union newspapers were dropped off at her office attacking her in reference to her police exclusion list.

“The police chief may not talk about this document. The mayor may not denounce this. But I won’t let it intimidate me,” she said.

As for moving forward, Gardner says everything should be about working together for justice and not forcing communities to pick sides.