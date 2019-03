Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - New security funding looks likely for Metrolink.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, the St Louis County Council voted to advance a measure that would release $5 million dollars.

The council previously withheld the money until police and bi-state showed progress on curbing crime.

Tuesday's night vote came hours after a meeting with bi-state officials who pledge to work on security problems.

The final vote is next week.