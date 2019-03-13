× Rockwood school bus involved in accident

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A Rockwood school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred on Highway 100 West at St. Albans Road.

According to officials, four students were on board the bus at the time of the accident but all the students are safe and accounted for.

Right now details of the accident are unknown.

The bus driver and a passenger in the other car may require medical attention.

We are told that the Rockwood dispatched another school bus to transport students to Lafayette High School.