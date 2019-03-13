× Possible hazmat situation at O’Fallon, Missouri business

O’FALLON, Mo. – First responders are in the 800 block of Hoff Road in O’Fallon, Missouri for a possible Hazmat situation at SAK Construction. There are several ambulances and fire trucks at the scene.

News 11 has contacted the O’Fallon Fire Department. They are very busy right now. More details about this situation are expected to come from them soon.

Video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter: