Possible hazmat situation at O’Fallon, Missouri business

Posted 10:59 am, March 13, 2019, by

O’FALLON, Mo. – First responders are in the 800 block of Hoff Road in O’Fallon, Missouri for a possible Hazmat situation at SAK Construction. There are several ambulances and fire trucks at the scene.

News 11  has contacted the O’Fallon Fire Department.  They are very busy right now.  More details about this situation are expected to come from them soon.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter:

