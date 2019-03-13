× Order forcing Gardner’s office to comply with search warrant delayed by appeal

ST. LOUIS – An appeals court delayed enforcement of a search warrant served on Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, Gardner’s office appealed Tuesday when a judge ordered her to comply with the warrant.

This is part of a special prosecutor’s investigation of whether former FBI agent William Tisaby lied under oath, in Gardner’s investigation of former governor Eric Greitens.

Gardner called the search warrant an overly- broad “fishing expedition.”

The issue will now go back to circuit court.