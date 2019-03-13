Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Order forcing Gardner’s office to comply with search warrant delayed by appeal

Posted 11:15 am, March 13, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS –  An appeals court delayed enforcement of a search warrant served on Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, Gardner’s office appealed Tuesday when a judge ordered her to comply with the warrant.

This is part of a special prosecutor’s investigation of whether former FBI agent William Tisaby lied under oath, in Gardner’s investigation of former governor Eric Greitens.

Gardner called the search warrant an overly- broad “fishing expedition.”

The issue will now go back to circuit court.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.