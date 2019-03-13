Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - From spaghetti and penne to linguine and macaroni, there are a lot of noodles to choose from. March is "National Noodle Month" so it's time to celebrate this pantry staple that is quintessential comfort food and the basis for countless dishes.

Jimmy Fiala, owner of The Crossing and Acero Ristorante is in the studio talking about the wide variety of noodles, and why they come in so many different shapes and sizes. Even different towns in Italy have their own signature pasta style.

Fiala explains why some kinds of pasta work better with certain sauces, the different flavors of pasta, and even fresh versus store-bought noodles.

Both Acero (and The Crossing) landed once again on Ian Froeb's top 100 list of best restaurants.

Acero Ristorante is located at 7266 Manchester Rd., Maplewood, 63143

They can be reached at (314) 644-1790 or at acero-stl.com.