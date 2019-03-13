How the bomb cyclone will affect St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis-area may be affected Thursday by a bomb cyclone moving across the Midwest.

A bomb cyclone occurs when there is a rapid pressure drop.

The bomb cyclone caused blizzard-like conditions in Denver, forcing the cancellation of approximately 1,300 flights to and from the city.

At St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, at least 14 Denver flights were either canceled or delayed by noon.

In St. Louis, tree cutting specialists like The Davey Tree Expert Company were being proactive with their clients’ trees, taking care of potential problems before the winds sweep in.

“We like to go out inspect those properties, make sure that tree’s going to be fine, you know? We look for deadwood, any branches that could possibly break,” said Tom Beshoar, a manager for The Davey Tree Expert Company.

Workers climbed high in the windy weather looking for weak limbs. One tree was rotting at its base, the rot, the wet soil, and rough winds could cause it to topple.

Flags have been flapping everywhere. Wind-powered turbines generated electricity at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall.

“We do have some concerns as we look at the weather,” said Ryan Arnold, an Ameren employee.

The wind is the enemy at Ameren. Power lines drop or fall in rough weather.

“Our crews and our first responders are on extended shifts. We’ve notified other resources if we should need them that we might have a weather event,” Arnold said.

Arnold said Ameren spends $38 million a year cutting trees across the state in efforts to prevent customers from losing power when high winds blow through St. Louis.