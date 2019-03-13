Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Back to Nature project aims to round up bush honeysuckle to help plants

Posted 11:55 am, March 13, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo -- Green is great for St. Patrick's day , except when we're taking about bush honeysuckle. This invasive plant is a real pest, but you can fight back this weekend and help one of St. Louis' most historic parks get back to nature.

MDC community conservation planner Josh Ward has all the details about bush honeysuckle and the Back to Nature project at O'Fallon Park.

Bush honeysuckle is such a problem because it crowds out forest plants and prevents native plants from growing, it greens up earlier in spring than native plants and can shade them out of sun, and it provides little benefit to wildlife like native plants can.

It has no natural controls, and spreads unchecked here in the United States. It grows fast and forms dense thickets, but now is a great time to attack it because it stands out from the native plants.

The O'Fallon park honeysuckle sweep is this Saturday, 9 a.m . - noon and will meet at the O'Fallon park Rec Complex. Free breakfast is provided.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.