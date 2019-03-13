Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

$448 million up for grabs in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

Posted 11:13 am, March 13, 2019, by

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo.  -  Are you ready to be a multi-millionaire?

The Powerball jackpot is nearing half a billion dollars and Missouri has a little bit of lady luck on its side.

The winning Mega Millions numbers were drawn Tuesday and the winning ticket was sold in Missouri, it was a $50 million dollar jackpot this is the second Mega Millions Jackpot that has ever been won in Missouri.

The Powerball jackpot has also been on a rise, reaching $448 million for Wednesday night's drawing. The cash option would be $271.7 million, according to the Powerball website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.