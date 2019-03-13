$448 million up for grabs in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Are you ready to be a multi-millionaire?

The Powerball jackpot is nearing half a billion dollars and Missouri has a little bit of lady luck on its side.

The winning Mega Millions numbers were drawn Tuesday and the winning ticket was sold in Missouri, it was a $50 million dollar jackpot this is the second Mega Millions Jackpot that has ever been won in Missouri.

The Powerball jackpot has also been on a rise, reaching $448 million for Wednesday night's drawing. The cash option would be $271.7 million, according to the Powerball website.