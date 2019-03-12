Video shows burglar break into sleeping baby’s room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — Police are looking for a man caught on video sneaking around a sleeping baby's room after entering through a fire escape window.

The unidentified man broke into the Bronx apartment through the unsecured window at around 8:10 p.m. Friday, according to WPIX.

Once inside the room, the video shows the man briefly scouting the room as the 2-month-old baby slept in the crib. Police say the man took off when he heard the baby's father in the living room.

Just minutes later, police say the same man forced his way into another unit in the same building, also breaking in through a fire escape window. Once he got inside, he took jewelry, a bike and backpack.

No one was harmed in either incidents.

The man was last seen wearing a dark colored knit hat, a gray hooded sweater, a dark colored coat and carried a dark colored backpack.