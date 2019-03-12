Stenger calls resolution to oust him from office ‘waste of time’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis spoke with St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger about the county council's efforts to kick him out of office. Stenger called it a "waste of time."

The council passed a resolution calling for Stenger's removal for missing four or more council meetings.

The resolution called for the office of St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell to investigate the council's concerns and take Stenger to court, with an eye on getting him ousted from office.

So far, a spokesman for Bell said the prosecutor’s office is focused on crime and not interested in taking on a political fight.

The resolution's sponsor, Rochelle Walton Gray, would not talk on camera but Councilman Mark Harder, who voted no on the resolution, said it doesn't have solid legal standing.

Stenger said his role at the council meetings is largely ceremonial. He doesn't vote. He said he basically occupies a chair.