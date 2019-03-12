‘St. Louis or Sacramento’: Group trying to bring MLS to St. Louis feels very good about chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is considered a frontrunner to land an MLS team. However, it’s not a done deal. Our city has competition.

Caroline Kindle-Betz, who is part of the ownership group trying to bring a team to the Gateway to the West, says they’re working as if the team will be given to St. Louis.

“It’s Sacramento and St. Louis; that is what they have said,” said Kindle-Betz, president of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber got to meet the rest of Taylor ownership group Monday in St. Louis. He also had lunch with prominent business leaders, noting he hadn’t seen such support in a long time.

But Garber said the St. Louis bid needs to nail business and corporate financial support.

“That comes in forms of sponsorships, ticket sales, suite sales; but the two big ones are the naming of the stadium and jersey kit sponsorship,” Kindle-Betz said.

An MLS expansion meeting is next on the agenda for the league followed by an owners’ meeting April 14. A decision could come shortly after.

“If we could have one or two of those going in, that would be a win for us,” Kindle-Betz said.

The St. Louis ownership group is taking a proactive approach. They have daily communication with the MLS.

Kindle-Betz says their majority female ownership group, a strong soccer community, and the site of the proposed stadium are what St. Louis has going for it.

“I did ask Commissioner Garber, ‘You know, my birthday is in May, so if you want to give me that 28th team, you know I can’t return it,’” she said. “So when you fine tune that calendar keep that in mind.”

Kindle-Betz also says fans need to light up their social media sites with the hashtag #MLS4TheLou because we are being watched.