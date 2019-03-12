× St. Louis County police ask for public’s help in locating missing man

ST. LOUIS – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 27-year-old. St. Louis County police say Andre Walker hasn’t been seen since he left his home on foot in the 4600 block of Behlmann Farms on Monday, March 11. It is not clear why he left the house at 7:30 p.m.

Police say that Walker is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, psychosis, schizophrenia, and suffers from seizures and a traumatic brain injury, and is without necessary medication.

Walker is described as a black male, 5’9″ tall, 190 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black shirt, gray sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.